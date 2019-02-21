Is Mama June returning to her problematic eating — or is something else going on?



On Thursday, We TV dropped the first promo for the upcoming third season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, teasing that, after losing an astonishing 300 pounds, the reality star is once again eating loads of fatty snacks and carb-filled meals. The trailer showcases June Shannon indulging as her friends and family attempt to point out the lapse following her incredible progress and sleeve gastrectomy.



“I’ve gained a little bit of weight back,” she admits to the camera. “But I’m not ever gonna be 450 pounds again.”



However, there could be another explanation for her newfound appetite. The ad hints that June’s period is late and she’s wondering if she and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, could be having a baby together! June even pays a visit to the doctor to get some answers.



Fans also get a behind-the-scenes look at how June’s daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon’s, flirty partnership with Tristan Ianiero was going on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, before she was eliminated. The clip also offers a hint at her other daughter, Lauryn Shannon’s, chaotic marriage to Joshua Efird, including him kicking down a door. Needless to say, the upcoming season is loaded with plenty of ups and downs with the Shannons.

ET previously spoke with June about her and her daughters’ battle with their weight. In January of 2018, she proudly shared that Alana was carefully avoiding fried food and has already seen some progress.



"Alana actually went on a no-grease diet and she's been, actually, doing pretty good with it," she shared, adding that her now-13-year-old daughter "doesn't eat fried food" and is "trying to cut back on soda. That's something she did [and] that I had [not] done."



"She's lost about five pounds, so that's a huge accomplishment for somebody," she added. "It was for me. You can put on the weight very easily but it's not that easy to come off. I promise you."



June went on to explain that she’s deeply concerned that her children will battle their weight for years to come, just like she has.



"I am worried about their health because I don't want them to go through what I went through," she said. "So many people judge on other people and so much on body image, and it's not about what your body is. I was healthy. I don't have any medical issues. So for me, I did it for myself and you have to do it for yourself."



The new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on March 15 on We TV.



