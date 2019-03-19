'Mama June' Shannon and Geno Doak's Mugshots Released

"Mama June" Shannon's mugshot has been released.

On Tuesday, the images of the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were released following her arrest in Alabama last Wednesday. In both Shannon and Doak's photos, they appear to be wearing black T-shirts and are looking down toward the floor.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office of Macon County, Alabama, told ET that Shannon was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. There was no further comment.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Shannon's arrest. Additionally, the outlet reported that Doak was charged on suspicion of domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The couple's arrests came after an apparent fight between the pair.

A rep for Shannon has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Doak and Shannon have been dating for the last three years. Fans of From Not to Hot even saw the reality star discuss engagement with Doak on the season two finale. Shannon's previous reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was canceled in the wake of reports that her former boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, served prison time for allegedly molesting her then 8-year-old daughter, Anna.

The mother of four denied claims she was dating McDaniel on Facebook in 2014, writing, "It isn't true. I promise my kids r #1 priority over anything else and I would never put them in danger, period, over this or anything else. They r my life. This is my past. I left him 10 yrs ago for it and I wouldn't go back."

