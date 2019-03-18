'Mama June' Shannon Arrested on Drug Charges in Alabama

"Mama June" Shannon has been arrested.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama tells ET that Shannon was arrested last Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. The spokesperson could not comment further.

A rep for Shannon has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news. The outlet reports that Shannon's boyfriend, Geno Doak, was also charged on suspicion of domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The pair's arrests came after an apparent fight between the couple.

Doak and Shannon have been dating for the last three years. Fans of From Not to Hot saw the reality star discuss engagement with Doak on the season two finale.

Shannon's love life has made headlines before. Her previous reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was canceled in the wake of reports that Shannon's boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, served prison time for allegedly molesting June's then 8-year-old daughter, Anna.

The mother of four denied claims she was dating McDaniel on Facebook in 2014, writing, "It isn't true. I promise my kids r #1 priority over anything else and I would never put them in danger, period, over this or anything else. They r my life. This is my past. I left him 10 yrs ago for it and I wouldn't go back."

