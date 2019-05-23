Mama June's family is confronting her over her alleged drug use.

In a new promo for the next episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality TV star's family is staging an intervention with the hope that Mama June will seek help, just two months after she was arrested on drug charges.

"Do you not understand that I'm staying with my sister and that's not by choice?" 13-year-old Honey Boo Boo, aka Alana Thompson, asks her mother during a tense moment.

June responds: "Yes, it is."

That's when Alana breaks into tears, crying out, "It's not by choice!"

Later, Mama June is shown attempting to leave the house as family members work to convince her to stay.

"If you don't let me go, I'll call the f**king police," she threatens before finally throwing open a door and marching outside. The 39-year-old's front teeth appear heavily damaged during the intervention.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon then offers a bleak summation of the consequences she sees her mother facing if she doesn't get clean.

"If this intervention doesn't work, she's going to wind up in jail or she's going to die," the 19-year-old tells the camera.

The intense clip continues with family members working to convince Mama June to see reason while outside. That's when she suddenly falls in the street.

The clip later touches upon June and her boyfriend, Eugene "Geno" Doak's, arrest in March for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Even the mugshots following the arrest are included.

"I have to have temporary custody of Alana," Lauryn is shown demanding as the girls' father, Mike Thompson, looks distressed. However, she gets pushback. A family member responds, "I say no. If anyone has to have custody over you or Alana it should be your daddy."

Like Lauryn, Mama June's sister, Joanne Shannon, sums up June's predicament, stating, "She's looking at real time. They're either gonna let the charges go, or her a** is gonna go to prison."

A male family member chimes in, saying: "Drugs change your whole perspective on everything."

The promo ends on a troubling note as June herself is heard stating, "I f**king hate myself. I want to f**king kill the person I am now."

Also, in a newly-released clip from the upcoming episode (featured above), Lauryn explains the circumstances that led to to the couple's arrest, including the fact that June called the cops on herself.

"I found out a lot of stuff while I was out there in Alabama," her daughter shares during a chat. "OK, so this is what happened. So they're coming down the interstate and they're arguing, like they always do when they're driving. ...Well, apparently it got really heated, Geno pulled over at the store and got out and went inside to buy a Red Bull. Well... mama called the police twice and hung up."

"There was a white SUV behind them," she continues. "I guess it had followed them from the interstate, so [Geno comes] back outside and sure enough it was an unmarked police vehicle. And that's what got them."

A brief clip was previously released in which Dr. Ish Major, who led the aforementioned intervention, lays out the situation: "Obviously June's a grown woman and her behavior is her choice to a certain degree. But when you lack the insight and the judgment and now your choices are spilling over and affecting you emotionally, affecting you physically and affecting your family and you still can't make a better choice, that tells me there's a much deeper problem."

Mama June From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention airs Friday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Also catch the season finale on May 31 at 9 p.m., also on WE tv.

