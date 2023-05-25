Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Celebrates Daughters' Graduations Amid Chemo Treatment
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reportedly Battli…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez React to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fas…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
Kardashian Family Concerned for Khloé After Drastic Weight-Loss …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Mama June's daughter, is celebrating a sweet milestone amid her chemotherapy treatments.
The 28-year-old posted photos from her daughters' end-of-year graduation ceremony on Tuesday and couldn't hold back her pride as Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, took the stage.
"I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out," she wrote. "I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished."
Anna beams in the pics, wearing a maroon maxi dress and coordinating head-wrap. Her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, also flashes a smiles as a pose together inside a church. In one video, Kaitlyn takes the stage to deliver a speech about her school experience. In another, Kylee performs a song alongside her classmates.
Back in March, ET confirmed that Anna had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. Anna reportedly underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung.
Earlier this month, the mom of two took to Instagram to fill fans in on her treatment and offer a glimpse into her fight.
"Well going on to round 3 of chemo.this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏," she captioned the post.
While Anna's latest update was a positive one, Mama June confirmed she and her daughter have had difficult conversations amid her "rare and aggressive," life-threatening illness.
"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy," June told ET. "As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."
RELATED CONTENT:
Mama June's Daughter Anna Undergoing 3rd Round of Chemotherapy
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Sister 'Chickadee's Cancer Diagnosis
Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Cancer