Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Mama June's daughter, is celebrating a sweet milestone amid her chemotherapy treatments.

The 28-year-old posted photos from her daughters' end-of-year graduation ceremony on Tuesday and couldn't hold back her pride as Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, took the stage.

"I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out," she wrote. "I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished."

Anna beams in the pics, wearing a maroon maxi dress and coordinating head-wrap. Her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, also flashes a smiles as a pose together inside a church. In one video, Kaitlyn takes the stage to deliver a speech about her school experience. In another, Kylee performs a song alongside her classmates.

Back in March, ET confirmed that Anna had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. Anna reportedly underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Earlier this month, the mom of two took to Instagram to fill fans in on her treatment and offer a glimpse into her fight.

"Well going on to round 3 of chemo.this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏," she captioned the post.

While Anna's latest update was a positive one, Mama June confirmed she and her daughter have had difficult conversations amid her "rare and aggressive," life-threatening illness.

"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy," June told ET. "As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggressive' Cancer Battle (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mama June's Daughter Anna Undergoing 3rd Round of Chemotherapy

Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Sister 'Chickadee's Cancer Diagnosis

Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Cancer

Related Gallery