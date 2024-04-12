English and European champions Manchester City welcomes Luton Town to Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Man City will be fighting to retain their title as they also gear up for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024 quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

The first leg of Man City and Madrid's quarterfinals ended in a 3-3 tie on Tuesday. The draw sets us up for an exciting second leg at the Etihad on April 17, with a place in the semi-finals on the line. Manchester City are favorites to win against Luton Town ranks 18th in the league.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs. Luton Town match, including the start time and best livestream option.

When is Manchester City vs. Luton Town?

Manchester City faces Luton Town on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).

How to watch Manchester City vs. Luton Town online

The Manchester City vs. Luton Town match will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions cost $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock is a must-have streaming service for soccer fans to watch the English Premier League. 175 of the Premier League’s 380 games are streaming exclusively on Peacock this season, with NBC match simulcasts also available.

When does the Premier League season start and end?

The 2023–2024 Premier League season began on August 11, 2023, and will end on May 19, 2024.

