Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Release New Song Together
'A Walk to Remember' Turns 20! Mandy Moore Celebrates With Sing-…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Mandy Moore is a self-proclaimed "die-hard" rom-com fan, and now that fandom is reaching next level status, after she teamed up with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, for a new track that'll be featured in an Amazon Original film.
Goldsmith's new track, "Finding You Backwards," features his This Is Us star wife, and it was specifically written for the rom-com I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. The film, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11, pits Day and Slate's characters as strangers who got dumped on the same weekend but later conspire to win their exes back.
Goldsmith and Moore's romantic duet, written and inspired by the film, will be featured in the end credits. The track, out now on Amazon Music, was recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Goldsmith co-wrote the song with the film's composer, Siddhartha Khosla. The track features Goldsmith and Moore "channeling the film's heartfelt and charming emotional core."
Following the release of their new collaboration, Moore took to Instagram to express how excited she was about teaming up with her husband for the new project.
She captioned her post in part, "I am a DIE-HARD rom com fan so you can imagine how thrilled I was to sing the end credits song for my friends Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s new @amazonstudios film 'I Want You Back.'"
It's been a while since the world's seen Goldsmith and Moore bring their brilliant minds and voices together. Back in 2019, Moore shared details about working with her husband.
"We are collaborating on all aspects of recording and writing," she said at the time of working with her husband and Dawes frontman. "I am the captain of the ship and we are all finding the vocal together. It really feels like this living organism."
RELATED CONTENT:
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'A Walk to Remember' 20th Anniversary
Milo Ventimiglia Talks Making Vows to 'Best Partner' Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Son Gus Gets Mandy Moore Barbie Doll for Christmas
Mandy Moore On Sharing 1st Holiday Season With Baby Gus
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to First Child With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Post Sweet Anniversary Notes
Mandy Moore Praises Husband Taylor Goldsmith on His 35th Birthday
Mandy Moore Shares Details on New Music & Tour Plans With Husband Taylor Goldsmith -- Exclusive First Look