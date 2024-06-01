Mandy Moore Jokes She No Longer Has to 'Camouflage' Her Baby Bump

Mandy Moore is sharing for the first time her growing baby bump!

The This Is Us star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and shared her Friday outfit, a leopard-print dress with black sandals. Moore, 40, smiled as she cradled her baby bump in the mirror selfie. She overlayed the photo with the text, "Last night's lewk. Guess I don't have to try to camouflage anymore."

Moore on Friday shared with her more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their third child. Moore and Goldsmith share sons August, 3, and Oscar, 1. The couple will soon add a baby girl.

The announcement featured a photo of her boys wearing shirts that read "Big" and "Middle."

"Sometimes life imitates art," Moore added in her caption. "The third in our own Big Three is coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Mandy Moore shows off her baby bump. She is pregnant with her third child. - Mandy Moore / Instagram

The reference to "life imitating art" nods to Moore's role on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, where she portrayed Rebecca Pearson, a mother of three. In the show, the Pearson family's three children -- Kevin, Kate, and Randall --are affectionately known as "The Big Three," a nickname given to them by their father, Jack Pearson. In a touching parallel to her character's life, Moore is now expecting a third child, just like her on-screen persona.

Also on Friday, Moore reunited with her This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, who candidly reacted to her pregnancy news with big smiles and warm hugs.

"When telling the fam your big news is captured on film," Moore captioned her post.

Congrats!

