Mandy Moore recalls getting marriage at a young age, and sheds light on the influence of her parents' relationship and the subsequent evolution of her life.

"Looking back, I think it was a direct response to my own parents splitting up... I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I believed I could make a family with," Moore shared on the latest episode of the Dinners on Me podcast, reflecting on her decision to marry rocker Ryan Adams at the age of 24 in 2009. The couple parted ways in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Moore described her initial motivations, "I was so heartbroken, and it seemed like a perfectly appropriate time to get married and focus on this very personal, quiet chapter in my life." However, she acknowledged that the marriage left her feeling "hollow, empty, [and] isolated."

Since then, Moore's life has taken a transformative turn with her marriage to Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. Together, they welcomed sons August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith.

"It's so weird because I think back to that chapter and it almost feels like it was someone else entirely that it happened to," Moore expressed, highlighting the stark contrast between her past and present self. She emphasized her gratitude for the journey, despite the challenges it presented.

Reflecting on her tumultuous marriage to Adams, Moore reiterated her previous allegations of manipulative and controlling behavior. In a 2019 New York Times story, Moore, among seven women, accused Adams of psychological abuse and sabotaging her music career.

Recalling her experience, Moore detailed how Adams exerted control over her professional endeavors, ultimately hindering her growth within the industry. Adams denied Moore's claims through his lawyer at the time.

"I'm grateful for all it taught me and where it brought me," Moore remarked, emphasizing her resilience and growth in the aftermath of her past struggles.

