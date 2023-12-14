Mandy Moore experienced a very meta moment during a recent trip to Disneyland. While at the theme park in Anaheim, California, the 39-year-old actress -- who voiced Rapunzel in the 2010 Disney film, Tangled -- and her 2-year-old son, Gus, posed with the park's Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Moore's pal, Hilary Duff, posted a photo of the moment on her Instagram Story after sharing some of her family's own Disney memories. Moore reshared the pic, writing, "Gus had no idea what any of this is about. He'd be impressed if I was Lightning McQueen, but alas…"

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Moore voiced the long-haired princess in the animated film alongside Zachary Levi, who voiced her love interest, Flynn Rider.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are parents to Gus and son Bennett, 1.

As for Duff, she also has Disney ties, starring in the Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire when she was growing up.

In addition to the Tangled photo op, Duff and Moore were photographed at the theme park with Daisy Duck. The outing took place just days before Duff announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The 36-year-old actress made the announcement in her family's holiday card, writing, "So much for silent nights."

The Younger star is already mom to son Luca Comrie, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Matthew Koma.

Duff posted sweet pics of her and Koma with their daughters at Disneyland, writing, "@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories @disneyparks."

