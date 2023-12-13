Hilary Duff is going public about her pregnancy! The 36-year-old mother of three announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her fourth child by sharing her blended family's holiday card.

The singer and actress later took to her Instagram Story to show off her growing baby bump, writing, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."

The Disney Channel alum also shared a video of herself with her daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, at Disney on Ice, writing, "We had quite the weekend."

The family shared the news that Duff is expecting in their holiday card, with the tagline, "So much for silent nights."

In the pic, Duff is spotted with her hand on her growing baby bump next to her husband, Matthew Koma, and her kids Banks, Mae, and her oldest son, Luca Comrie, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On the back of the card, the family wrote, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

Though Duff didn't announce her pregnancy until Dec. 12, she made several public appearances in recent weeks, hiding her growing bump under loose clothes. At the Below 60° Festive Cocktail Reception, Duff wore a flowing satin forest green top and matching pants.

And on a recent trip to Disneyland just days before the announcement, Duff covered up with an oversized leather jacket, while posing with Daisy Duck and actress Mandy Moore.

The actress has also been embracing the seasonal sweater look to hide her bump, including a Nov. 9 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she sported a baggy black sweater and leggings, and a Nov. 14 trip to Target in which she wore a gray turtleneck sweater and jeans.

