Mandy Moore is celebrating her ex Andy Roddick on the anniversary of his U.S. Open victory.

The This Is Us actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share her praise for the tennis legend and posting a link to a recent GQ profile.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since," wrote Moore, who dated Roddick from 2003 to 2004.

"I'm so happy for him and his family," Moore added. "Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, also took to Instagram on Monday to share the article as well, and had a sweet and supportive exchange with Moore, who commented on Decker's post.

"I loved this article Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!" Moore commented.

Decker sweetly replied, writing, "You're a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time."

Three years after Moore and Roddick split, the tennis pro sparked a romance with his now-wife. The pair began dating in 2007, and tied the knot in April 2009. The couple share two children -- 7-year-old son Hank and 5-year-old daughter Stevie.

Moore, meanwhile, has been married to Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes, since 2018. The cute couple share two sons -- 2-year-old August and 9-month-old Oscar.

