Mandy Moore Praises Ex Andy Roddick on Anniversary of U.S. Open Win, His Wife Brooklyn Decker Reacts
Brooklyn Decker Calls Life With Baby No. 2 'Beautiful, Wonderful…
Rihanna Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Ciara Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Russell Wilson
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Bond is ‘Even Stronger’ Since Welcoming…
Inside Jon Gosselin's New Life With Girlfriend Stephanie: See Ra…
'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Gives NSFW Confession About Her Sex Lif…
Kenya Moore Hits Back at Ex Marc Daly's Attempt to Keep Daughter…
'The Ultimatum's Brian and Lisa Share Why They Exited the Show (…
Angus Cloud Death: Mother Reports ‘Possible Overdose’ on 911 Call
Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares His ‘Euphoria’ Audition Tape
Noah Schnapp Says ‘Strangers Things’ Helped Him Come Out
Beyoncé’s Bodyguard: Meet the Man Who Went Viral With ‘Renaissan…
Dylan McDermott on Picketing With Dermot Mulroney and His Daught…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Their Titles on Royal Family…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seen ‘Laughing and Smiling’ Amid …
'Love Is Blind's Natalie and Deepti Think Co-Star Nick Thompson …
Jake Paul Says It 'Means the World' to Have Mike Tyson’s Support…
‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Cast Gets Candid About Season …
Mandy Moore is celebrating her ex Andy Roddick on the anniversary of his U.S. Open victory.
The This Is Us actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share her praise for the tennis legend and posting a link to a recent GQ profile.
"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since," wrote Moore, who dated Roddick from 2003 to 2004.
"I'm so happy for him and his family," Moore added. "Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"
Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, also took to Instagram on Monday to share the article as well, and had a sweet and supportive exchange with Moore, who commented on Decker's post.
"I loved this article Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!" Moore commented.
Decker sweetly replied, writing, "You're a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time."
Three years after Moore and Roddick split, the tennis pro sparked a romance with his now-wife. The pair began dating in 2007, and tied the knot in April 2009. The couple share two children -- 7-year-old son Hank and 5-year-old daughter Stevie.
Moore, meanwhile, has been married to Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes, since 2018. The cute couple share two sons -- 2-year-old August and 9-month-old Oscar.
RELATED CONTENT:
Brooklyn Decker Gets Real About the Mistake That 'Almost Ruined' Her Career (Exclusive)
Brooklyn Decker Calls Life With 2 Kids ‘Really Beautiful, Wonderful Chaos’ (Exclusive)
Andy Roddick Reveals He and Wife Brooklyn Decker Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore Once Got a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Residuals