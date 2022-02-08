Mandy Moore Shares the 'Beautiful' Part About Aging on 'This Is Us'

As This Is Us comes to an end, Mandy Moore is reflecting on her time on the show, specifically watching herself age.

In the latest issue of Health magazine, Moore got real about seeing her character, Rebecca Pearson, experience different phases of life, from her early 20s to her 70s.

"I think I have a somewhat healthy relationship with aging and my body. I have my good and bad days, but I think there’s something so beautiful about the opportunity to get a sneak peek of what the future may have in store for you in terms of the physical," Moore told the magazine. "If I am so lucky to age as well as my character has, I will be in hog heaven. I embrace all that’s coming because it’s just a sign of a happy, joyful life."

That aging process is one her son, Gus, has witnessed over the last year during his visits to the This Is Us set.

"He's come to work with me since he was, like, a month old," Moore told ET in December. "So he's seen me in different makeup and wigs and everything."

Moore said he often stares at her when she's wearing makeup to play an elderly version of her character in the show, with a look that seems to imply he's thinking, "You have the same voice, you smell like my mom, but you look like you're 70.'"

"I know it's a little confusing, probably," Moore said, joking that he'll either have a fun time looking back at pictures of his time on set with his mom in elderly prosthetics, "or [need] therapy."

While she'll soon be hanging up those elderly prosthetics, Moore isn't exactly ready to say goodbye to her character or the show either, telling Health she's going to be a "ball of emotions" as they get closer to the show's series finale.

"Lots of mixed emotions. I can’t believe how quickly time has gone by, and yet I have been as present as possible, throughout this entire journey. I recognized early on that this is such a special project to be a part of," she shared. "I’ve never felt this way about a job and the people that are a part of it before. So, I’ve really appreciated it and been super grateful along this whole journey of the last five, six years. I’m going to be a ball of emotions as we get a little bit closer to the end."

ET spoke to Moore about the show's sixth and final season in September, where she said she's "already in tears" about This Is Us coming to an end.

"It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family. This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot," she said of the final episodes, adding that it will be an "insane" breakdown at the end of filming.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

