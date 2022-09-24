'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix.
The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
The series, which stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, follows Montego Air Flight 828 after it lands after a turbulent but otherwise routine flight. While the 191 passengers and its crew believe only a few hours have passed, it's actually been over five years. As the passengers try to reintegrate themselves into the world, some of them experience strange phenomena, leading them to believe there may be something greater at play.
The eerie trailer for Part 1 of season 4, which opens with a premiere episode titled "Touch-and-Go," hints that everything they thought they knew was all a farce: "Had we had this wrong the whole time?"
Returning to the series alongside Dallas and Roxburgh are JR Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran.
Watch the season 4 trailer below.
Part 1 of Manifest's final season -- the first 10 episodes -- drops Friday, Nov. 4 on Netflix.
