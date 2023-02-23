Marc Anthony planted a sweet kiss on wife Nadia Ferreira's lips and then headed for her baby bump after he was announced as the night's first televised winner at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro.

The legendary singer made the romantic gestures Thursday night at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, the site of the 35th annual awards show. After his Pa'lla Voy was announced as the winner of Tropical -- Album of the Year, Anthony got up off his feet and kissed his wife before bending down to kiss her baby bump.

Once up on stage, Anthony dedicated the win to his new wife and gave her several shoutouts, while offering gratitude for the honor.

#NadiaFerreira la esposa de #MarcAnthony presume por primera vez su baby bump en la alfombra de los Premios Lo Nuestro.

📸 @premiolonuestropic.twitter.com/tjrRMvFjGW — CARAS (@CARASmexico) February 24, 2023

Anthony, the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time and four-time GRAMMY winner, is nominated in four other categories on the night, and he's also expected to take the stage for a highly-anticipated performance.

It's been a great 2023 for Anthony, who tied the knot with Ferreira last month during an intimate ceremony in Miami. Then, on Valentine's Day, Ferreira announced she's expecting her first baby with Anthony.

The singer and former Miss Universe contestant took to Instagram and shared a photo of her baby bump and each of their hands gently resting on her belly.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️," they captioned the post.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Anthony Expecting His 7th Child Two Weeks After Marrying Nadia Ferreira This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Announces Pregnancy Two Weeks After Wedding

New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Marc Anthony and More

See Marc Anthony in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle