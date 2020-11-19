Marc Anthony brought the passion to the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs stage. The 52-year-old singer performed his single "Un Amor Eterno" during the annual awards ceremony, held in Miami, on Thursday.

Sharply dressed in all black with a white blazer and donning sunglasses, Anthony belted, "Por ti el amanecer de hoy es diferente/Por ti, por que estas junto a mí." The singer was accompanied by a pianist, guitarist and bassist for the soothing and elegant performance.

"Un Amor Eterno" is featured on Anthony's 2019 album, Opus.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards featured a slew of performance from all genres. From salsa, rancheras, pop and reggaeton, the artists all impressed while on stage.

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs is in full swing -- keep checking back to see if your favorite nominees will become 2020 Latin GRAMMY Award winners.

