Maren Morris' gown at the 65th GRAMMY Awards is giving us Jennifer Lopez vibes! On Sunday, the 32-year-old country singer hit the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, wearing a see-through silver gown with a plunging neckline that went below her belly button.

Morris pulled the look together with a wet hairstyle, dark nail polish and simple accessories, while posing with her tuxedo-clad husband, Ryan Hurd.

"The Middle" musician's daring style could draw comparisons to Lopez's iconic Versace dress that she wore to the GRAMMYs in 2000, which was also see-through and had a plunging neckline that went below the belly button.

This is a big night for Morris, who was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "Circles Around This Town" and Best Country Album for Humble Quest.

And it wouldn't be her first win at the GRAMMYs. In 2018, Morris won Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "My Church."

