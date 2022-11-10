Maren Morris didn't let her drama with Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards.

After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, Morris, 32, did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.

The "Chasing After You" singer did, however, attend the show in a shimmery black halter dress, sharing a TikTok of herself backstage holding a bottle of champagne and walking to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift's new song "Karma."

"BYOB CMA 🥂 #CMAawards," Morris captioned the clip.

Morris was also spotted clapping in the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, after losing Album of the Year to Luke Combs.

The appearance comes after Morris hinted in a September interview with the Los Angeles Times that she might not attend the awards show following her public feud with Brittany.

"Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now," she admitted at the time. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going."

The feud between Brittany and Morris started back in August following an Instagram post by Brittany alleged to have been transphobic. In the post, Brittany posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Brittany's comment section quickly filled up with fans applauding the post. Lara Trump even posted two smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emojis, while her husband Jason commented, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out. 😂."

Country singer Cassadee Pope then took to her Instagram Story -- as well as Twitter -- and responded to Brittany's post saying, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Morris then responded to Cassadee's message, tweeting, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany then doubled down in a series of Instagram Stories before going on Fox News, where she referred to Morris as a "lunatic country music person." Brittany's appearance on the show came on the same day her husband was dropped from his publicity firm after nearly two decades together.

For her part, Morris took the "lunatic country music person" moniker as a badge of honor and made T-shirts with the phrase to raise money for two trans rights organizations. She ultimately raised more than $100,000.

Then, ahead of Halloween, Morris shared a picture of a fake costume in which she poked fun at the feud. The faux costume featured a photo of Morris at the mic in a crop top and jeans with the label "Lunatic Country Music Person."

The description said the costume included a tambourine, inclusive fans, pickleball paddle, wig, beef with transphobes, and joked "tall guy not included."

For more from the 2022 CMA Awards, watch the clip below:

