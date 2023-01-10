Margot Robbie is pretty in pink at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards!

The Babylon star wore a long, halter-neck, flared custom-made dress by Chanel in light pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle. The dress featured a chevron motif, embellished with sequins, bugle beads and pinches of feathers. She paired the look with Chanel shoes for a glam moment reminiscent of the 1920s Hollywood era portrayed in the film. As for her hair, Robbie opted to wear her golden locks down in a loose, beachy style.

The dress took 750 hours to make with 30,000 elements of embroidery required to craft the one-of-a-kind gown. Robbie also wore jewels from the design house along with Chanel makeup.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

In addition to posing for pics on the carpet, Robbie also stopped for photos with her pal and fellow nominee, Jessica Chastain, who was equally dazzling in a sparkling, strapless number.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Robbie earned a Golden Globe nomination for the film in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category -- the third Golden Globe nom of her career. The 32-year-old actress was previously nominated in the category for I, Tonya in 2018, and in 2020, received a Best Supporting Actress nom for her work in Bombshell. She has yet to take home a trophy.

Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier on the carpet Tuesday, promised to keep things tame, unlike her Babylon character, Nellie LaRoy -- an unpredictable up-and-coming starlet searching for fame.

"I will not be throwing food or drinks at anyone. I will not be projectile vomiting on anyone, or screaming at anyone. You wont be seeing any Nelly vibes," Robbie promised.

While she was happy to spill the tea on all things Babylon, Robbie kept her lips sealed on all things Barbie and the Ocean's 11 she's set to be a part of.

"That I also can’t say a whole lot," she said of the hesit film. "But hopefully, we're moving ahead doing that this year."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership.

The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet. In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership.

His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

On the Golden Globe's return, Robbie said she was excited to be back.

"I'm so happy to be here," she gushed. "I mean, I feel like it's just been such an amazing year of film, and I'm excited to celebrate."

Hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael, 2023 Golden Globes air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List

2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Celeb Arrivals

How to Watch the 80th Golden Globe Awards

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu React to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once's 6 Golden Globe Noms This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery