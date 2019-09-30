The Queen of Christmas music has just announced a Christmas tour!

Mariah Carey is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut Christmas record, Merry Christmas, by hitting the road on a limited engagement holiday tour.

Presented by Hallmark Channel, the All I Want for Christmas Is You tour promises an “extravagant, festive outing,” full of Carey’s greatest hits and Christmas favorites.

“Lambily! Celebrate the holidays with me on my All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour,” Carey wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The Christmas fun will kick off on Nov. 1, when the songstress re-releases Merry Christmas as a 2-CD deluxe anniversary edition. The new record will drop exactly 25 years to the day since the original album’s release and feature unreleased live tracks and rare remixes.

On Nov. 22, the concert fun will commence in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Carey kicking off her All I Want For Christmas concerts, with five shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Come December, the show will move east, with Carey’s tour stops including Atlantic City, Washington D.C., Uncasville, Boston and New York.

Carey’s 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas,” remains one of the biggest holiday songs of all time and was recently certified 6x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

"When you record a Christmas album, it's around for the rest of your life. It's something that people can play for years and years to come," the singer told ET in 1994. "You always hope people will like them, they'll become classics. You know, that's a dream."

Carey, 49, will also resume her The Butterfly Returns residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

Tickets for Carey’s East Coast shows go on sale to the general public on Oct. 4, and Las Vegas concerts are on sale now.

See more on Carey and her Christmas music below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Flashback: Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Turns 20!

Mariah Carey Has Her Kids Sing Background Vocals to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' -- Watch!

Mariah Carey and Son Moroccan Adorably Dance to 'All I Want For Christmas'

Related Gallery