Mariah Carey is opening about her "extremely uncomfortable" 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In an interview with Vulture, the 50-year-old singer recalls how she was pressured to announce that she was pregnant while on the daytime talk show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently under investigation following allegations that it's a "toxic" workplace environment.

During Carey's 2008 appearance, rumors were circulating that she was expecting a child. In the clip, which has recently resurfaced on Twitter, DeGeneres challenged Carey to drink champagne as a way to offset the rumors.

"I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen," Carey said in the years-old clip. "This is peer pressure. What Ellen is doing, this is peer pressure."

"Let's toast to you not being pregnant," DeGeneres replied, as she poured champagne.

"Oh my goodness. I can't believe it," Carey said. "Why would you toast to that?"

In the clip, Carey went on to say it's "too early" for her to drink before appearing to take a small sip of the champagne.

"You're pregnant!" DeGeneres exclaimed, which Carey denied.

The singer was pregnant at the time of the clip, but wasn't ready to announce it due to a previous miscarriage. Shortly after her 2008 Ellen interview, Carey suffered a miscarriage. She went on to welcome twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," Carey tells Vulture of her Ellen appearance in 2008. "I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," she says. "I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment."

Carey adds that there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Not the girls pulling out videos with Mariah and Ellen 😬 pic.twitter.com/3ruZl7cky9 — 𝒔𝒆𝒃𝒊 ✯ (@IGORTHUGS) August 25, 2020

Watch the video below for more on the current controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Broke Into Tears During Staff Zoom Addressing Toxic Work Environment This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has 'Compassion' for Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Says She'll Be 'Talking' to Fans Amid Show Shakeup

Sofia Vergara Defends Ellen DeGeneres After Past Clips Resurface

Related Gallery