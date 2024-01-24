Maricet Espinosa González has died. The Pan American Judo Confederation confirmed González's death on Instagram on Jan. 22. The judo champion, who represented Cuba in the 2016 Olympic Games, was 34.

"With deep sadness we bid farewell to a legend of Pan-American and Cuban Judo," the post read, via translation. "Maricet Espinosa, affectionately known as 'La Mole', leaves an indelible legacy."

"Two-time Pan American Champion, World Medalist and Olympic Representative in Rio 2016," the post continued. "Rest in peace, our dearest Maricet. Our condolences to his family and Cuban judo. Your spirit and your achievements will last forever."

The Cuban Sports University also posted about González's death, noting that it felt "great pain" upon hearing the news.

"On behalf of our teachers, workers and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues," the Facebook post read, via translation.

González's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

JudoInside.com reports that González was the Pan American Champion in both 2013 and 2014. She competed all over the world -- in Lima, Peru, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Tokyo, Japan, among others -- for more than a decade before retiring in 2017.

