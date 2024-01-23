Gary Graham, 'Star Trek' and 'Alien Nation' Actor, Dead at 73

Actor Gary Graham, best known for his roles in the Star Trek franchise and the television series Alien Nation, has died at the age of 73.

Graham's ex-wife, actress Susan Lavelle, shared the news of his death on Facebook on Tuesday.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today," she wrote. "We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky, was by his side."

The cause of Graham's death is still unknown.

Born in Long Beach, California, on June 6, 1950, Graham began acting in the 1970s, appearing on TV shows like Eight Is Enough, Starsky & Hutch and The Incredible Hulk.

He found more of his memorable roles in the 1980s, starring as the brother of Tom Cruise's character in 1983's All the Right Moves before being cast in a starring role as Detective Matthew Sikes on the TV show Alien Nation. The series lasted only one season, but Graham would later reprise the role in in five TV movies.

Graham joined the Star Trek television universe in 2001, when he was cast as Vulcan Ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise. He also appeared in Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Of Gods and Men and Star Trek: Renegades.

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee," Lavelle wrote in her Facebook post. "This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

Graham is survived by his wife, Becky, and daughter Haylee.

