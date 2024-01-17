News

Lynne Marta, 'Footloose' and 'Starsky & Hutch' Star, Dead at 78, Days After Death of Her Ex David Soul

Lynne Marta appearing on the ABC tv special 'David Soul and Friends'.
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 6:29 AM PST, January 17, 2024

The actress was also a series regular on TV's 'Love, American Style.'

Lynne Marta -- who starred in Footloose, Joe Kidd and more -- has died. She was 78. 

A friend of the star confirmed the news of her death with The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that she had suffered from cancer. 

Marta played aunt of Kevin Bacon's character in Footloose (1984), the companion of Robert Duvall's character in Joe Kidd (1972), and a school teacher in Three Men and a Little Lady (1990). On TV, she served as a regular on Love, American Style and appeared in 24 episodes of Days of Our Lives. She had roles in Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels, Designing Women, and Law & Order, among many others. Her final on screen credit came in 2004 when she played an attendant in American Dreams

Lynne Marta in &quot;LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE&quot; - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Marta's death comes just weeks after the death of her ex, Starsky & Hutch star David Soul. 

STARSKY AND HUTCH - &quot;The Bait&quot; - Airdate: November 5, 1975. LYNNE MARTA;DAVID SOUL - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actor, who played the titular Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson, died Jan. 4 at the age of 80

During their time together on the series, Marta and Soul developed what People described in 1983 as an "open relationship." The mag reported at the time that the duo "lived together but spent time with other people." 

Actors David Soul and Lynne Marta, 1977. - Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

Marta was born on Oct. 30, 1945 in Somerville, New Jersey. She is survived by her sister, MJ, and her cat, Mr. Peaches. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Remembering David Soul: 'Starsky & Hutch' Actor on Paul Michael Glaser Friendship and Show's Legacy
David Soul, 'Starsky & Hutch' Star, Dead at 80

News

David Soul, 'Starsky & Hutch' Star, Dead at 80

Alec Musser 'All My Children' Star Dead at 50

News

Alec Musser 'All My Children' Star Dead at 50

Bill Hayes, 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Dead at 98

News

Bill Hayes, 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Dead at 98

Cindy Morgan, 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron' Actress, Dead at 69

News

Cindy Morgan, 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron' Actress, Dead at 69

Related Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023
41 Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023

Tags: