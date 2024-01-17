Lynne Marta -- who starred in Footloose, Joe Kidd and more -- has died. She was 78.

A friend of the star confirmed the news of her death with The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that she had suffered from cancer.

Marta played aunt of Kevin Bacon's character in Footloose (1984), the companion of Robert Duvall's character in Joe Kidd (1972), and a school teacher in Three Men and a Little Lady (1990). On TV, she served as a regular on Love, American Style and appeared in 24 episodes of Days of Our Lives. She had roles in Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels, Designing Women, and Law & Order, among many others. Her final on screen credit came in 2004 when she played an attendant in American Dreams.

Lynne Marta in "LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE" - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Marta's death comes just weeks after the death of her ex, Starsky & Hutch star David Soul.

STARSKY AND HUTCH - "The Bait" - Airdate: November 5, 1975. LYNNE MARTA;DAVID SOUL - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actor, who played the titular Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson, died Jan. 4 at the age of 80.

During their time together on the series, Marta and Soul developed what People described in 1983 as an "open relationship." The mag reported at the time that the duo "lived together but spent time with other people."

Actors David Soul and Lynne Marta, 1977. - Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

Marta was born on Oct. 30, 1945 in Somerville, New Jersey. She is survived by her sister, MJ, and her cat, Mr. Peaches.

