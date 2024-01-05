News

David Soul, 'Starsky & Hutch' Star, Dead at 80

David Soul
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
By Anthony Dominic
Published: 8:40 AM PST, January 5, 2024

The actor's wife released a statement that the he died Thursday, Jan. 4.

David Soul, best known for his portrayal of Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the widely acclaimed 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch, died Thursday at the age of 80, his wife, Helen Snell, confirmed in a statement to CBS News

Snell said Friday that Soul died following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched," the actor's wife stated in her heartfelt message.

Soul starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky, in the hit crime show Starsky & Hutch, which ran from 1975 to 1979. The duo's chemistry and dynamic performances made the series a cultural phenomenon during its original run, earning them a dedicated fan base.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 2004, the iconic characters made a cinematic comeback when Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson took on the roles in a movie adaptation. The film, titled Starsky & Hutch, paid homage to the original series and featured special appearances by Soul and Glaser.

Soul, born David Richard Solberg on Aug. 28, 1943, leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond his television career. With a successful transition into music and other creative pursuits, Soul became a multi-talented artist cherished by fans worldwide.

The actor is survived by his wife, Snell, and his six children from previous marriages. Details regarding memorial services or tributes have not yet been disclosed. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' Actress, Dead at 100

News

Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' Actress, Dead at 100

'Coco' Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Who Voiced Mama Coco, Dead at 90

Movies

'Coco' Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Who Voiced Mama Coco, Dead at 90

Shecky Greene, Iconic Las Vegas Stand-Up Comic, Dead at 97

News

Shecky Greene, Iconic Las Vegas Stand-Up Comic, Dead at 97

Tom Wilkinson, 'In the Bedroom' and 'Michael Clayton' Star, Dead at 75

News

Tom Wilkinson, 'In the Bedroom' and 'Michael Clayton' Star, Dead at 75

Bobby Rivers, Food Network and VH1 Host, Dead at 70

News

Bobby Rivers, Food Network and VH1 Host, Dead at 70

Video

Lisa Kudrow Remembers Matthew Perry Making Her 'Muscles Ache' From Laughing
Related Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023
41 Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023

Tags: