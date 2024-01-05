David Soul, 'Starsky & Hutch' Star, Dead at 80

David Soul, best known for his portrayal of Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the widely acclaimed 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch, died Thursday at the age of 80, his wife, Helen Snell, confirmed in a statement to CBS News.

Snell said Friday that Soul died following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched," the actor's wife stated in her heartfelt message.

Soul starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky, in the hit crime show Starsky & Hutch, which ran from 1975 to 1979. The duo's chemistry and dynamic performances made the series a cultural phenomenon during its original run, earning them a dedicated fan base.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 2004, the iconic characters made a cinematic comeback when Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson took on the roles in a movie adaptation. The film, titled Starsky & Hutch, paid homage to the original series and featured special appearances by Soul and Glaser.

Soul, born David Richard Solberg on Aug. 28, 1943, leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond his television career. With a successful transition into music and other creative pursuits, Soul became a multi-talented artist cherished by fans worldwide.

The actor is survived by his wife, Snell, and his six children from previous marriages. Details regarding memorial services or tributes have not yet been disclosed.

