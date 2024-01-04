Glynis Johns, the beloved English actress who played Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins, has died. She was 100.

Johns' manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died of natural causes at an assisted living community in West Hollywood.

Johns was the daughter of Mervyn Johns, whose footsteps she followed when she pursued a career in film and television.

Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Johns began her career in 1948, when she appeared in Miranda, and then Helter Skelter the following year. As her career blossomed, she made her way to Hollywood in the '50s. It was there that she took on roles in The Sword and the Rose and The Court Jester.

In 1964, she was tapped by Walt Disney to star alongside Julie Andrews in her biggest role as Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins. In the film, Johns showed off her singing voice as she famously belted out "Sister Suffragette."

The actress won a Tony Award for her performance in the 1973 Broadway production of A Little Night Music, where she famously sang Stephen Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns."

Johns' other acting credits include the short-lived sitcom Glynis, The Sundowners, The Chapman Report, and Under the Milk Wood.

According to her IMDb page, her last notable role was in the 1999 comedy Superstar.

Johns was married four times, and had one child, Gareth Forwood, who died in 2007.

RELATED CONTENT: