Bobby Rivers, Food Network and VH1 Host, Dead at 70

Bobby Rivers, a prolific movie critic and entertainment reporter known for his work on the Food Network and VH1, has died. He was 70.

According to WISN -- the Wisconsin television station the TV host worked for early on in his journalism career -- Rivers died on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, the host's sister, Betsy Rivers, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook, writing "Bobby passed away last night and is no longer in any pain."

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Rivers graduated from Marquette University in the 1970s and went on to become Milwaukee's first Black film critic on television in 1979 before eventually graduating to hosting VH1's Watch Bobby Rivers and the Food Network's Top 5.

During his time with VH1 in the late 1980s, Rivers had the opportunity to sit down with many A-List actors and musicians including Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep and Mel Gibson. He would later move on to Food Network in 2002 after entertainment correspondent roles with both WNBC and WNYW.

He also made several appearances in TV shows including The Equalizer and The Sopranos as well as The Onion News Network's video podcast, In the Know, his IMDB page states.

Following the news of his death, tributes from others in the field began pouring in online as those close to him and admirers from afar remembered Rivers as a "trailblazer" in the industry.

"I am so sad to hear of the passing of Bobby Rivers. Bobby was more than just a TV personality with several shows he hosted. He was an amazing person: funny, kind, joyful, a bright light to so many on social media & life - and a walking encyclopedia of film & tv knowledge," shared writer Gregory G. Allen on Facebook. "I’m so lucky to have counted him as a friend for over a decade. We’ve each interviewed the other during that time for podcasts & online shows. At one point we were working on a book of his that I would publish with my small company…I wish he would have finished it. He was so welcoming when I introduced him to Anthony and always commented on our love for each other…and would offer himself as a thruple. I’m going to miss our chats & his friendship. A warm, wonderful man. R.I.P. my friend."

"A mutual friend just told me @BobbyRiversTV has passed. Bobby was a very funny, very knowledgeable journalist, and a tireless advocate for more diversity, particularly in the classic film world. (His piece on race and “It’s a Wonderful Life” was a keeper.) I miss him already," wrote film critic Stephen Whitty.

