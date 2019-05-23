Marie Osmond is asking for prayers as her newborn granddaughter is dealing with some health issues.

The 59-year-old entertainer shared on Twitter on Thursday that she welcomed a new member to the family, a baby girl, who weighed six pounds and 10 ounces, but was taken to the ICU shortly after.

"Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals," Osmond tweeted. "#gratitude that she is in their care!🙏👶🏻 ♥️."

While Osmond did not elaborate on her granddaughter's birth, her fans quickly sent their well wishes and congratulated her on the littlest family member.

Earlier this month, Osmond was named the new co-host on The Talk,replacing Sara Gilbert, who will be departing the show after nine years. ET caught up with the music legend following the announcement, where she explained why she decided to join the CBS daytime talk show.

"Honestly, this is like a gift," Osmond expressed. "From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we're going to bring it."

"I've been with them for over nine years, I'm come back and forth and done different shows," she continued.

Osmond will start her new gig in September. She and brother Donny Osmond are also set to end their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo hotel on Nov. 16.

