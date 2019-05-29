Marie Osmond is giving fans an up close look at her newborn granddaughter, Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep!

The 59-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first official snap of the baby girl, who was born last week but still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Maude -- who is the first child of Marie's 21-year-old daughter, Brianna Blosil Schwep, and her husband, Dave Schwep -- looks cozy and cute in the black-and-white photo, all bundled up in a blanket emblazoned with hearts.

"So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world," Marie gushed in the caption. "She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! ❤ #schwepicbaby‬."

Marie revealed via Twitter last week that the newborn was taken to the ICU shortly after birth.

"Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces," she wrote at the time. "So thankful she was able to be taken to children's ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!🙏👶🏻 ♥️."

It's certainly an exciting time for Marie and the family. Earlier this month, the singer was named the new co-host on The Talk, replacing Sara Gilbert, who will be departing the show after nine years. ET caught up with the music legend following the announcement, when she explained why she decided to join the CBS daytime talk show.

"Honestly, this is like a gift," said Marie, who will begin her new gig in September. "From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we're going to bring it."

