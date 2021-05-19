Marilyn Manson's former assistant, Ashley Walters, is suing the singer for sexual assault, battery and harassment. In court documents obtained by ET, Walters claims that Manson -- whose real name is Brian Warner -- "used his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize her during her employment."

A member of Manson's team vehemently denies any accusations of assault to ET. The 52-year-old singer has previously denied allegations of abuse and violence that were made against him by several ex-girlfriends, beginning with Evan Rachel Wood's claims -- which she first posted publicly in February -- in which she accused the singer of "horrifically" abusing her while they were together.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 1. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the new court documents, Walters says Manson first reached out to her on social media in 2010 about her photography. Walters claims that during their first meeting, he asked to take photographs of her, then asked her to remove her shirt. She claims that after taking the photographs of her in her bra, he pushed her onto the bed and pinned down her arms and tried to kiss her on the lips, and she moved away from him. She then alleges he bit her ear and grabbed her hand and placed it in his underwear, and she left.

Walters claims that after the meeting, he bombarded her with text messages praising her, and that while she felt "confusion and fear," she was also excited about working with him creatively. She later became his personal assistant and claims that during that time, he "frequently destroyed furniture, electronics, and other fixtures in his home during fits of rage," and that he isolated her and refused to allow her to visit family on most holidays or take time off.

Walters also alleges that Manson "commonly offered [her] up to his influential industry friends and associates," and during one outing, says a director repeatedly groped her throughout the night.

"Defendant routinely encouraged, promoted and expected Walters to 'please' his friends in whatever way they desired," the documents state. "Despite his behavior, she continued to attend industry events and gatherings because it was expected as part of her job."

The court documents name two of Manson's ex-girlfriends, Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. Bianco has also filed a lawsuit against Manson for alleged sexual abuse, assault and battery, and human trafficking.

"Defendant routinely told Walters that he wanted to kill women he was involved with, and she was forced to witness the abuse he inflicted on women," the court documents read. "His girlfriends often hid in the guest bathroom waiting for Defendant to leave. On more than one occasion, Walters snuck food and drinks to Defendant's then girlfriends, Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, who were afraid to leave the room."

Walters claims Manson fired her in 2011 but continued to "threaten her, accused her of stealing artwork from his home, and hacked into her Facebook account." She says she was later approached by a group of women who also claim to have been victimized by Manson, which included Wood and Bianco.

"It was during these meetings that Plaintiff realized the extent of her experiences and that what she suffered during her employment was not only traumatic, but unlawful," the court documents read. "The stories shared by multiple survivors involved in the group revealed a common thread of Defendant's horrific abusive behavior. Several of the women revealed they had been sexually assaulted, raped, and physically and psychologically abused by Defendant. Many of the survivors suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the mistreatment."

ET confirmed in mid-February that amid multiple allegations of abuse and battery leveled by several women, police are looking into alleged incidents of domestic violence involving Manson. In the wake of the allegations, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, also said that they would no longer work with him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

