The love is real between Law & Order: SVU co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T!



The pair dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they looked back at nearly 20 years of working together. There, the actress behind Olivia Benson admitted that she had some jitters about meeting the rapper back in the day.



“Well, I was so nervous to meet Ice-T,” she said. “He was OG. He was, like, the man. He was, like, the rapper… So he came on the show and he was the sweetest, kindest, most open… it was such a joy. And for 20 years it’s been an education for me.”



Jimmy Fallon also decided to ask Ice about the controversy that erupted online this month when fans discovered that he had never eaten a bagel before. He explained that a fan had asked him his favorite type of bagel on Twitter, to which he responded that he had never tried one (even though he appears to eat them on the show). Naturally, fans, especially in New York, where bagels are a cherished staple, were aghast at the news.



“I just never ate one!” he responded on the talk show. “So I ate one the other day. I actually did a commercial the other day for a dating site called Coffees Meets Bagel or something and basically I ate one and it tasted like, I ate one bite, and it felt like I ate a whole loaf of bread. Why would I eat an unsweetened doughnut? I’m OK with it. Coffee’s cool. I’m good. I like jelly doughnuts. Let’s keep it moving.”

During the chat, he also sweetly revealed that he has no intention of leaving the show until Hargitay decides to hang it up.



“To be on a show that, you know, everyone likes each other. Everyone gets along, 20 years is a long time,” he said. “It’s a very cool work environment. Mariska’s the best… I’m happy and I’m not going nowhere until she’s gone.”



