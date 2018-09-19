They might be TV’s most unlikely duo, but Ice T and Mariska Hargitay consider themselves “family” after 20 years on Law & Order: SVU.

"What’s fun about this show is we don’t have to bring our walkers on!” the 54-year-old actress joked with Ice T during Tuesday’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

This year marks 20 years of the pair’s hit series, and Hargitay doesn’t seem bored with it at all.

"I gotta say, for me, it’s getting better,” she insisted. "We’re having more fun and going deeper and more invested. It’s pretty incredible right now."

Ice T agreed, adding, "I think the best thing about our show is that everybody on our show that we work with are so wonderful. It’s easy. I love Mariska, we get along. The work environment is so fun, so it doesn’t seem like 20 years.”

The 60-year-old rapper-actor added that fans of the show might not know that in real life, Hargitay is quite the comedian.

"I think when you watch her on television, she very rarely does anything funny on our show,” he said. "It’s always so serious."

"There’s so much opportunity!” Hargitay quipped of the cop drama.

Ice T laughed, adding, "I watch her on television and I’m like, ‘Wow, she’s dead serious,’ but behind the scenes she’s crazy. She’s fun to be with, nothing but jokes. Not even jokes we can tell on television."

Hargitay is similarly fond of her co-star, praising Ice T’s upbeat attitude.

"I’ve never seen in 20 years this man come to work in a bad mood, not be grateful,” she said. "Always ready to work, always ready, he’s never complained. I’ve never heard him complain!"

Earlier this year, Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, opened up to ET about SVU and Hermann's show, Younger. Here's a look at the exclusive interview:

