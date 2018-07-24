Peter Hermann Talks Upcoming Anniversary Plans With Wife Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay are approaching another anniversary.
The lovebirds will be celebrating 14 years of marriage next month, and while speaking with ET at a fan screening for Younger in New York City on Monday, the 50-year-old actor teased that he's planning something special for his wife.
"That's where I keep secrets," Hermann, who portrays Charles Brooks on the comedy-drama series, told ET's Keltie Knight. "Yeah, good things planned."
Hermann and Hargitay, 54, first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004. The two share three kids together -- sons August, 12, and Andrew, 6, and daughter Amaya, 7.
Later in the interview, Hermann also opened up about his co-star, Hilary Duff, who is expecting her second child, a baby girl, and her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma. He admitted everyone on set kept their lips sealed so that the 30-year-old actress could reveal the exciting news herself.
"The thing about the show is about secrets and so, we keep a good secret," he explained. "[We may] have the grandest baby shower planned ever and you just don't know about it yet. I don't know about it yet because she kept a secret."
Younger airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear Hermann and Hargitay share the secrets to their lasting marriage in another exclusive sit-down with ET from earlier this year.
