Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and More 'Law & Order' Stars Remember Richard Belzer
Richard Belzer's Law & Order: SVU co-stars are paying tribute to the late actor and comedian following his death Sunday. Belzer, who famously played Detective John Munch on the long-running series, died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. He was 78. A cause of death for the actor is not yet known.
Former Late Show with David Letterman writer Bill Scheft confirmed Belzer's death to The Hollywood Reporter. "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F**k you, motherf***er,'" Scheft told THR.
Following the news, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Ice-T all took to social media to remember their longtime colleague and friend.
"Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world." Hargitay, 59, wrote on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years."
"How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever," the post concluded.
Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, shared fan photos of her and Belzer along with a tribute from the show's creator, Dick Wolf, who wrote, "Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters. I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much, I told [screenwriter] Tom [Fontana] that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on SVU."
He continued, "The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much."
Meloni, aka Detective Stabler, also remembered Belzer in a series of posts shared to social media.
"Richard 'The Belz' Belzer. A beautiful soul, a dapper dresser, with the spirit of a child. Never met anyone like him, and I never will again," Meloni wrote on Instagram. "Ur last words have helped make ur passing easier to take."
"Good bye mon ami. I love you. #TheBelz," he tweeted, sharing a throwback photo of him kissing the late Belzer's cheek.
Ice-T, who was recently honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside some of his Law & Order family, took time to reflect on the highs and lows of both receiving that honor, and losing Belzer, who was his scene partner and for much of the series.
"Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it!," the actor and rapper wrote. "But remember this..'When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.' I’ll miss you Homie 🙏"
