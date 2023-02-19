Richard Belzer's Law & Order: SVU co-stars are paying tribute to the late actor and comedian following his death Sunday. Belzer, who famously played Detective John Munch on the long-running series, died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. He was 78. A cause of death for the actor is not yet known.

Former Late Show with David Letterman writer Bill Scheft confirmed Belzer's death to The Hollywood Reporter. "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F**k you, motherf***er,'" Scheft told THR.

Following the news, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Ice-T all took to social media to remember their longtime colleague and friend.

"Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world." Hargitay, 59, wrote on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years."

"How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever," the post concluded.

Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, shared fan photos of her and Belzer along with a tribute from the show's creator, Dick Wolf, who wrote, "Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters. I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much, I told [screenwriter] Tom [Fontana] that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on SVU."

He continued, "The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much."

Meloni, aka Detective Stabler, also remembered Belzer in a series of posts shared to social media.

"Richard 'The Belz' Belzer. A beautiful soul, a dapper dresser, with the spirit of a child. Never met anyone like him, and I never will again," Meloni wrote on Instagram. "Ur last words have helped make ur passing easier to take."

"Good bye mon ami. I love you. #TheBelz," he tweeted, sharing a throwback photo of him kissing the late Belzer's cheek.

Ice-T, who was recently honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside some of his Law & Order family, took time to reflect on the highs and lows of both receiving that honor, and losing Belzer, who was his scene partner and for much of the series.

"Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it!," the actor and rapper wrote. "But remember this..'When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.' I’ll miss you Homie 🙏"

See more tributes to Belzer below:

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me.

I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/DZx5EKb6Wy — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Richard Belzer @MRbelzer I’m saddened to hear of his passing. Richard had a great friendship with my father. We are losing a lot of independent thinkers. Hats off to you Richard Belzer for always advocating for truth!! #rippic.twitter.com/6S5ellRaNu — The Essential Dick Gregory (@IAmDickGregory) February 19, 2023

Sleep well, sweet prince. ♥️ Loved #RichardBelzer. Seen here w Lou. pic.twitter.com/ULYgKDVJJi — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) February 19, 2023

I’m cheering myself up over the news we’ve lost a real good human, citizen, dude, comedian, artist, writer and challenger of power in RICHARD BELZER - by posting this little moment when he took Rick Overton in a ‘Jagger-Off’ on The Green Room in 2011. #RIPRichardBelzerpic.twitter.com/nCNv4BgWsJ — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) February 19, 2023

1976 at Catch a Rising Star. I was called onto a stage for the first time. By Richard Belzer. Farewell. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/bdpFR0lRk6 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 19, 2023

#RIP#RichardBelzer (In the always-cool, ever-present shades.) ‘Belz’ broke every rule of comedy and blazed the path for so many … 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3oQPnQxe4T — Joe Piscopo (@JrzyJoePiscopo) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…

https://t.co/PhVvZMMcj0 via @YouTube — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was a hilarious comedian who other comedians loved as a comedian and as a friend. RIP, Belz. — Al Franken (@alfranken) February 19, 2023

Rest In Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest In Peace. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 19, 2023

