These days Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are definite couple's goals, but they weren't always secure in their relationship. In a new excerpt from Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas' book, What Makes a Marriage Last, Consuelos opens up about his jealous streak at the start of his 24-year marriage to the TV personality.

"After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling," Consuelos says in the book (via People). "So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night."

Ripa told her suspicious husband that she was cleaning toilets, an explanation he didn't buy.

"Apparently he thought that sounded very fishy. He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery," the Live co-host recalls. "I’m excited because I’m thinking, 'Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers.' Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe. ... So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!"

Consuelos added that jealousy "feels horrible and you know you're wrong. ... I’m less jealous these days."

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and now share kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. For more with Ripa and Consuelos, who just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, check out the video below.

