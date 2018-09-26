Mark Hamill, is that you?

The 67-year-old Star Wars actor is practically unrecognizable in the first photo of his new Knightfall character. Hamill, sporting a chest-long, full gray beard and equally long hair, gives a powerful stare into the camera as series star Tom Cullen, 33, proudly stands behind him.

History announced last month that Hamill would be joining the drama as Talus, a "battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order." The series is currently in production in Prague.

Larry Horricks/HISTORY

Knightfall chronicles the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, who, in season one, were tasked with locating and protecting the ultimate Christian relic, the Holy Grail. The season finale saw Cullen's Templar Knight Landry grief-stricken but hopeful, and History promises that season two of the series will get even grittier, darker and more brutal.

