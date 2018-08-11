Here's something about Mark Hamill you might not have known.

The 66-year-old Star Wars actor revealed on Saturday that he didn't give Arnold Schwarzenegger the best advice when he was starting his career in Hollywood.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out. I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it," Hamill tweeted. "He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER😳#TrueStory."

The 71-year-old Terminator star, however, seems to have no hard feelings towards Hamill, replying back and recalling that his guidance had good intentions.

"Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then," Schwarzenegger tweeted. "I just happen to be a rule-breaker."

Meanwhile, ET caught up Hamill earlier this year, where the actor also opened up about regretting his choice of words regarding the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi.

Hamill disagreed with director Rian Johnson’s choices for Luke Skywalker in film, however, the actor expressed regret for his early open criticism of the film.

“That should remain in the rehearsal process. That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud,” Hamill told ET. “I said it before I saw the whole movie put together.”

Hear more of what he said in the video below.

