‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill Confirmed to Appear

Star Wars: Episode IX will feature late actress Carrie Fisher in her iconic role as Leia Organa, Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed on Friday.

Fisher, who died in December 2016, will appear thanks to previously unreleased footage of the actress from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in an announcement on StarWars.com. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.”

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie [Lourd], we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII,” continued Abrams, who co-wrote the script with Chris Terrio.

Fellow Star Wars legend Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is also part of the film’s cast, alongside Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and newcomers Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.

The upcoming film follows last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and actors from that installment -- including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Marie Tran -- will return for Episode IX.

The movie commences filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on Aug. 1 and is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

