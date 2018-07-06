Keri Russell in Talks to Join 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Use the force, Keri Russell!

The 42-year-old actress may soon be heading to the Star Warsuniverse, as Varietyreports she's in early talks to join Star Wars: Episode IX. Details of her role -- as well as whether she'd join the rebels or the empire -- are still unknown, though the outlet reports the part involves fight scenes.

If Russell jumps on board, the Episode IX would serve as a Felicity reunion for her and J.J. Abrams, who is writing and directingStar Wars' latest installment. The two last worked together on 2006's Mission: Impossible III.

Abrams signed on to direct Episode IX after Colin Trevorrow exited the project last September, after Lucasfilm revealed their "visions for the project differ."

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement a week later, officially announcing Abrams' return behind the camera.

Russell recently wrapped the sixth and final season of The Americans. Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

