Mark Hoppus Reveals That He Is Cancer Free

Mark Hoppus is officially cancer free! The Blink-182 frontman took to Instagram to update fans on his battle with cancer and share the good news he received from his oncologist.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

"Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," Hoppus continued. "Can I get a W in the chat?"

Fellow musicians, fans and friends quickly took to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Hoppus amid his cancer-free status.

Actor Adam Devine wrote, "Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! ❤️❤️❤️ congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!"

"🙌🙌🙌 CONGRATS BUDDY," Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier added, with OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder commenting, per Hoppus' request, "WWWWWWWWWW."

"F**k yes!!!! I don't even know you and this made MY day!!!" Samantha Ronson shared. "Awesome!!!"

Hoppus first revealed his battle with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June, the same blood-related cancer his mother beat.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote in a statement. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued. "Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

The punk rock vocalist has continued to keep fans in the loop on his health as he underwent chemotherapy, sharing how he's been feeling and his level of activity.

"On good days, I go do stuff," Hoppus said in June, explaining that the walk he went for at the time marked the first time he'd left his house "in like five days." He added that the latest round of chemotherapy hasn't been quite as hard to deal with as previous rounds.

"This round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," he said. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

This was a marked improvement over previous experiences, when chemotherapy left him feeling like "a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence."

Earlier this month, Hoppus shared that he had finished his fifth round of chemotherapy, writing on Twitter that he was "grateful to not be going in" for more treatments.

"Today I’m grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I’d be going in today. 'Normally.' Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal. On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked," he shared.

And on Instagram, Hoppus shared that his hair was growing back, after losing it to rounds and rounds of chemotherapy. To the singer's surprise, his hair was coming in white.

"I mean what the s**t is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancer-y peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again? It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins. I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird," he captioned a photo of the top of his head.

For more on Hoppus and his battle with cancer, see below.

