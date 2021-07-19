Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his health as he undergoes chemotherapy amid his battle with stage 4 cancer. The former Blink-128 frontman took to Twitter Monday to share that chemotherapy "is working," despite still having months of treatment ahead.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Hoppus shared on Twitter. "I still have months of treatments ahead, but it's the best possible news."

Though he's feeling sick from his last round of treatment, the musician said he's grateful that medicine is working to destroy the cancer.

"I'm grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting," he continued.

In an online Q&A with Chilean Blink fans earlier this month, the musician discussed his diagnosis, which he said was diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same blood-related cancer his mother beat.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained during the livestream. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

Hoppus first revealed his cancer diagnosis in a statement posted to social media last month, sharing, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

As he's been battling his cancer, Hoppus says his level of activity and ability can vary day by day.

"On good days, I go do stuff," said Hoppus, explaining that the walk he went for that day marked the first time he'd left his house "in like five days." He added that the latest round of chemotherapy hasn't been quite as hard to deal with as previous rounds.

"This round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," he said. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

This is a marked improvement over previous experiences, when chemotherapy left him feeling like "a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence."

Despite feeling better, the treatment and the cancer itself have left him immunocompromised and he cannot go out in public for the sake of his health.

"I wanted to go to the Dodgers game last night, [but] I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can't," he said. "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. [But] that's alright, I'll take it."

