Blink-182 is speaking to our quarantined souls. The band, which is currently made up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Matt Skiba following Tom DeLonge's departure in 2015, released its new song, "Quarantine," on Friday.

It starts off with some very relatable sarcasm as Hoppus sings, "I guess I'm blessed to be so f**king bored."

The two-minute song then goes into the catchy chorus, "Quarantine, f**k this disease / I'd rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV / Quarantine, no, not for me / I thought that things were f**ked up in 2019 / F**k quarantine."

The song goes on to seemingly make some critical commentary about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Hoppus sings, "It'll disappear in April, just like a miracle / We don't need social distance, we don't need old people / So throw the shop doors open and save our economy / We don't need ICU beds or PPE."

The group ends on the line, "I'm never shaking hands again and don't kiss me on the cheek / F**k quarantine."

The group released their most recent album, Nine, in 2019.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Blink-182 React to Their Iconic Music Videos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Former Blink-182 Rocker Tom DeLonge Files for Divorce

Blink-182 Reacts to Their Best 'Enema of the State' Videos 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Following Travis Barker's Health Issues

Related Gallery