Former Blink-182 Rocker Tom DeLonge Files for Divorce

Former Blink-182 band member Tom DeLonge has filed for divorce from Jennifer DeLonge.

According to court papers obtained by ET, the musician filed for a dissolution of marriage in San Diego, California, on Sept. 3.

The couple have been married for 18 years after meeting in high school and tying the knot in 2001 in San Diego.

They share a 17-year-old daughter, Ava, and 13-year-old son, Jonas.

According to TMZ, DeLonge cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of the children.

See more on recent Hollywood splits below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki

Laura Wasser Breaks Down Sarah and Todd Palin's Divorce (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams Reveals She's Dating 'Many Men' Amid Divorce

Related Gallery