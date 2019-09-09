Wendy Williams Reveals She's Dating 'Many Men' Amid Divorce

Wendy Williams is opening up about her love life!

The 55-year-old talk show host stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Sunday and spoke about both her divorce from Kevin Hunter after more than two decades of marriage and her dating life.

While Williams quipped that she sees "many men" through her dates -- even including the 50-something doctor she gushed over back in July -- she denied ever getting romantically involved with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, who she was seen with a few times earlier this summer.

"Not like that," she said of her relationship with Tomblin, before revealing the age range of men she'd get romantically involved with. "The youngest would be, like, 48. The oldest would be 65," she said.

As for if Williams would date someone shorter than her, the 5'10" TV personality stated, "Five feet eight [inches] only."

If she does find someone who fits her prerequisites and makes the decision to tie the knot again, Williams has at least one requirement. "Abso-f-ing-lutely," she declared in answer to a fan's question about getting a prenup for a future marriage.

When it comes to her relationship with Hunter, who she filed for divorce from back in April after his alleged cheating scandal, Williams said she "[has] to be" on good terms with her ex.

"You have to be. For Kevin Jr.?" Cohen questioned of the pair's 19-year-old son.

"No. For 25 years! I mean he messed up, but, you know, hey life moves on," she replied.

Williams previously expressed similar sentiments while on a recent episode of The View.

"He's not a bad man, you know? But you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking about, recklessly about the other person," she said of her ex. "Otherwise, what does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me."

While it's been a particularly challenging year for Williams, she remained positive, even revealing the good that's come out of all the public drama.

"I really like the new me," Williams said on WWHL. "I don't know who I've become, but I like her. She's smart. She's strong. She makes good choices. And she's here for season 11. Like, I like me."

