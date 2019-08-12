Wendy Williams is explaining why it took her so long to split from her husband, Kevin Hunter, even though she says she knew about his "double life."

The 55-year-old talk show host, who filed for divorce in April, answered some tough questions during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, including addressing claims that Hunter was unfaithful and fathered a child with another woman.

"I'd come in, my eyes would be puffy from crying," she recalled of going into work at The Wendy Williams Show when things were really bad in her marriage.

As for why she stayed with Hunter for as long as she did, Williams said, "I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] was at home. It wasn't fair to him."

She added, "I'm not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes."

Now that her son is away at college, Williams said it's been easier to live a single lifestyle. "The person I am now is very single because he's not living with me," she noted. "He goes to school in Miami."

Cohen then inquired as to whether Williams would have stayed with Hunter had pics of him with another woman not been released. "I would have known anyway, I had my own," she said.

She added, "No, I can take a lot, but I'm not raising a family."

In addition to addressing the rumors about her split from Hunter, Williams set the record straight on reports that she had a fling with rapper Meek Mill.

"I wasn't making out with Meek Mill. I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him on the cheek because he performed at my sons Black Mitzvah," she explained. "...I'm not feeling for Meek Mill and he's not feeling for me."

Williams has been dating since her split from Hunter and has been open about her love life on her show. Watch her video to see her tease a romance with a "very sexy" mystery man.

