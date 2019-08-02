It's been a tough time for Wendy Williams.

The TV personality got candid about her recent family and personal drama on the final season 10 episode of her Wendy Williams Show on Thursday.

"This season has been, well, hell for me, in a weird way," she candidly admitted. Williams is in the midst of divorcing her husband, Kevin Hunter following a high-profile cheating scandal. "I appreciate doing this show because it’s my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff."

"You've seen me pass out this season, you’ve read [about me] in tabloids and the paparazzi and all that, but through it all, my one joy -- aside from my son and my family -- is you," she continued. "I'm not doing this show forever, but I certainly will be back for season 11. A lot of people didn’t think we could do it, but we did it! September 16. I love you for watching, and I’ll see you next time on Wendy."

It's been an uphill battle for Williams, who, in the past year has suffered from a fractured shoulder, gone public with her Graves' disease, was living in a sober house for her addiction struggles, and then filed for divorce from her husband of over 20 years.

She returned to her daytime show in July, once again getting candid about her marital and personal woes. Williams -- who shares one grown son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with her ex -- said, "My family is doing fine and I am doing fine."

"I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts," she said of her time off-air. "I had my books, my thoughts, thinking about you, but mostly gathering my life for me, and my son and my family."

Meanwhile on Thursday, Williams and her estranged husband put their home up for sale.

For more on Williams, watch below.

