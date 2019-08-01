Wendy Williams continues to move on and leave her past behind amid her divorce.

The daytime talk show host and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, put their family home on the market, for a list price of $1,895,000, on Thursday, 10 years after they first purchased it and less than four months after she filed for divorce.

The 5,700 square-foot, two-story estate -- located in Livingston, New Jersey -- includes five bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

The home also includes a basement that provides an additional 2,500 square feet of space and is located on a lot that is over three-quarters of an acre, and the exterior contains a basketball court, manicured grass lawns, a lot of foliage and a tranquil stone sitting area next to a naturally-styled pond.

Coldwell Banker

If sold for the listing price, the pair will be taking something of a loss as they previously purchased the lavish abode in June 2009 for $2.1 million.

The 55-year-old TV personality and author -- who filed for divorce from her estranged husband on April 11 after nearly 22 years of marriage amid a high-profile cheating scandal -- is currently living in an apartment in New York, closer to where she films her talk show.

Williams revealed back in May that she had moved into what she referred to as the "ultimate bachelorette pad" and said that her new place is "high atop everything" and that it has "a really, really good view" of the city.

For more on Williams' emotional and high-profile divorce and her efforts to reclaim her love life and professional endeavors, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Reconciling With Kevin Hunter

Inside Wendy Williams' Birthday Night Out With Blac Chyna

Andy Cohen Appears on 'The Wendy Williams Show' for the First Time in 6 Years, Calls Out Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Has Tearful Return to TV, Addresses Her Divorce and New Relationship

Related Gallery