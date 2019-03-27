Wendy Williams and her husband are stepping out publicly despite reported personal turmoil.

The Wendy Williams Show host was seen out in New York City with husband Kevin Hunter and wearing her wedding ring on Wednesday, following reports that she'd relapsed amid allegations of her husband having an affair.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source close to the show told ET that after Monday's program, Williams did not return to the sober living house where she's been staying, and allegedly started drinking.

Williams ended up at the hospital Monday night, the source claims, after her alleged relapse. However, the source said that Williams has since continued with her recovery.

"She’s back at the sober house and it’s business as usual," the source said. ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

While Williams has been very open with her fans about her addiction struggles, she has yet to comment on reports that her husband has allegedly been having an affair. ET's source claims that Williams hired a private investigator last year and discovered that Hunter's alleged mistress was pregnant.

"The pregnancy was a shock," the source says, who claims Williams had already known of her husband's alleged infidelity.

Additionally, Williams' longtime friend Paul Porter spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on Wednesday, who also claimed that Williams was familiar with Hunter's alleged cheating.

"That's part of the pain. She's been seeing this for almost two years. It's been happening her whole marriage. It's a painful situation," Porter claimed.

"I know Wendy loves her husband. They built an empire together," he said, while adding, "I know things are destined to end."

"I pray and I hope and I know it's in her soul to move on," Porter shared.

Prior to the scandal, Williams had sung her husband's praises on her show earlier this month.

"Believe me, when you've been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years… we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover," she gushed. "I'm still very much in love with my husband and anyone who's been married … you know," she said.

Watch the video below for more on Williams' drama.

