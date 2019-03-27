Wendy Williams' personal drama continues, but she's trying to not let it interfere with work.

A source close to The Wendy Williams Show tells ET that after Monday's show, Williams took a car service alone to New Jersey -- instead of returning to the sober living house where she's been residing -- and allegedly started drinking.

The source claims that Williams ended up at the hospital Monday evening after she allegedly relapsed, but says the TV host is back on track with her recovery. "She’s back at the sober house and it’s business as usual," the source says. ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

Williams had been open with fans about her struggles with addiction, but has not commented on reports that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has allegedly been having an affair.

ET's source claims that Williams hired a private investigator last year and discovered that Kevin’s alleged mistress was pregnant. The source claims that Williams previously knew about her husband's alleged infidelity. "The pregnancy was a shock," the source says.

During an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier on Wednesday, Williams' longtime friend, Paul Porter, claimed that Williams had known about Hunter's alleged cheating for years. Hunter reportedly bought his alleged mistress a house, which Porter claimed led Williams to do some digging.

"She went over to the house to see if it was true, and she found out it was true," Porter alleged. "That's part of the pain. She's been seeing this for almost two years. It's been happening her whole marriage. It's a painful situation."

Porter said he believed that Williams stays with Hunter, whom she married in 1997, because of how much they built together over the last few decades. He's an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, and they have many other projects together.

"I know Wendy loves her husband. They built an empire together," Porter told ET. "Kevin's blessed. He never finished the ninth grade, and they built tens of millions of dollars together."

As for whether Williams and Hunter's marriage will come to an end, Porter said "things are destined to end" with the alleged mistress giving birth. "I pray and I hope and I know it's in her soul to move on," Porter shared.

Williams gushed about Hunter on the March 4 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring," she said.

"Believe me, when you've been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years …we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover," Williams raved. "I know what you've been seeing …but honey, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with."

The host then showed the audience a throwback photo of her and Hunter. "I'm still very much in love with my husband and anyone who's been married … you know," she said.

See more on Williams in the video below.

