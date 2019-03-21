Wendy Williams' husband is speaking out.

Kevin Hunter is focused on maintaining his and Williams' family following her addiction revelation, he told ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves," said Hunter, who has been married to Williams since 1997. "It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process... and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Williams revealed to viewers on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday that she was seeking treatment for addiction, and living in a sober living house. Earlier this month, Williams and Hunter started the 888-5HUNTER hotline, to aid those affected by drug addiction and substance abuse. She said that only her husband and son knew about her sober living situation.

"So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this," Williams' said on Tuesday's episode, through tears. "After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area... I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

The doors at Williams' sober living home are locked and the lights are turned out at 10 p.m. "So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth," she shared, to applause from the audience. "I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don't care."

A source told ET after the TV host's emotional revelation that she just wanted to be truthful with her fans.

"Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore," the source said. "She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans."

